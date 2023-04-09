https://gettr.com/post/p2dwf4u7c13

4/8/2023【UnitedWeAreStronger】 “Unsung” from the NFSC: Many people in Communist China are eager to know how to donate to the Rule of Law Foundation and the Rule of Law Society. We hope donations to both NPOs won’t be hindered anymore after the CCP is taken down.





4/8/2023 【有你越战越勇】战友“默默无闻”：国内许多人都急切想了解给法治基金和法治社会的捐款渠道。我们希望在灭共后，法治基金和法治社会的捐款不再受到阻拦。





