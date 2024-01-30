Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Take our Border Back" Convoy has Departed from Norfolk, VA for Eagle Pass
channel image
GalacticStorm
2193 Subscribers
Shop now
92 views
Published 12 hours ago

JUST IN: "Take our Border Back" convoy has departed from Norfolk, Virginia for Eagle Pass to protest against Biden's open border.

The organizer, Craig Hudgins, says he wants to show his support for the Texas National Guard as they defend Texas.

Hudgins estimated that a whopping 40,000 truckers would come support with them.

"This is about being a peaceful demonstration. We do not want our National Guard guys to take the brunt of what is going on," he said before they departed.

"I am hearing 40,000 truckers coming from all over the country."

website - https://takeourborderback.com/



Keywords
texasborder crisisillegal migrantsconvoyopen borderborder invasionbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket