"Take our Border Back" Convoy has Departed from Norfolk, VA for Eagle Pass

JUST IN: "Take our Border Back" convoy has departed from Norfolk, Virginia for Eagle Pass to protest against Biden's open border.

The organizer, Craig Hudgins, says he wants to show his support for the Texas National Guard as they defend Texas.

Hudgins estimated that a whopping 40,000 truckers would come support with them.

"This is about being a peaceful demonstration. We do not want our National Guard guys to take the brunt of what is going on," he said before they departed.

"I am hearing 40,000 truckers coming from all over the country."

website - https://takeourborderback.com/








