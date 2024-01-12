🔻

🎙🎵 You're Almost at the End of Your Lease in this Burning House

https://rumble.com/v46lc85-youre-almost-at-the-end-of-your-lease-in-this-burning-house.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=4

🔻

🎙🎵 Everything, in its Essence, is Light

https://rumble.com/v44oi4h-everything-in-its-essence-is-light.html

🔻

🎙🎵 In Stillness God Speaks; In Stillness Soul is Listening

https://rumble.com/v44eu6f-in-stillness-god-speaks-in-stillness-soul-is-listening.html

🔻

🎙🎵 In Dark of Night

https://rumble.com/v441sae-in-dark-of-night.html

🔻

🎙🎵 In the dark night of the soul, bright flows the river of God

https://rumble.com/v41m28z-in-the-dark-night-if-the-soul-bright-flows-the-river-of-god.html

🔻

🎙🎵 The Truth of Your Being

https://rumble.com/v3vmwnd-the-truth-of-your-being.htm

🔻

🎙🎵 Anandamayi Ma - Selected Teachings and Pointers for Meditation - The Light that is Eternal can never be extinguished. By this Light you behold the outer light and everything in the Universe

https://rumble.com/v3v1ja1-anandamayi-ma-selected-teachings-and-pointers-for-meditation-the-light-that.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=3

🔻

🎙🎵 Anandamayi Ma - Selected Teachings and Pointers for Meditation

https://rumble.com/v3uorqy-anandamayi-ma-selected-teachings-and-pointers-for-meditation.html

🔻

🎙🎵 Know Thyself - Beyond (the) Mind - Ibn 'Arabî (1165-1240). An explanation of the Oneness of Being

https://rumble.com/v3ir5qg-know-thyself-beyond-the-mind-ibn-arab-1165-1240.-an-explanation-of-the-onen.html

🔻

🎙🎵 The Path Of Centering Prayer - The Root of Prayer Is Interior Silence

https://rumble.com/v3h325m-the-path-of-centering-prayer-the-root-of-prayer-is-interior-silence.html

🔻

🎙🎵 Aho Mitakuye Oyasin -- All My Relations

https://rumble.com/v3eebxl-aho-mitakuye-oyasin-all-my-relations.html