Doctor Who & The Daleks of Diversity (Starring Bella Ramsey)
00.00 The Doctor's Glory Days
00.45 One Karl Marx Lecture
01.15 Regeneration...
01.50 Woke Crusade
02.55 Daleks & Cybermen
03.18 Premier Keir Starmer
03.47 The Doctor's New Companion
04.24 Book Burning at Cambridge University
05.02 Pride Year
05.23 Bigoted Granny
06.08 London's Burning
06.48 UNIT's Problematic Hiring Practices
08.42 1930s Britain
09.10 Philadelphia 1776
09.43 Historical Rampage
11.01 Open Season on Earth
12.04 New Companion
13.03 Message from Wally
13.23 Coming Soon: Soviet Star Trek
Mirrored - Dreamloop Cinema
