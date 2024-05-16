New York Post | Marijuana reclassified as a less dangerous drug in historic shift by Justice Department





The Justice Department on Thursday formally moved to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug in a historic shift in generations of US drug policy.





A proposed rule sent to the federal register recognizes the medical uses of cannabis and acknowledges it has less potential for abuse than some of the nation’s most dangerous drugs.





The plan approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland does not legalize marijuana outright for recreational use.





Interesting Timing. Will they do Cocaine next??