New York Post | Marijuana reclassified as a less dangerous drug in historic shift by Justice Department
The Justice Department on Thursday formally moved to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug in a historic shift in generations of US drug policy.
A proposed rule sent to the federal register recognizes the medical uses of cannabis and acknowledges it has less potential for abuse than some of the nation’s most dangerous drugs.
The plan approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland does not legalize marijuana outright for recreational use.
Read more at https://nypost.com/2024/05/16/us-news...
Interesting Timing. Will they do Cocaine next??
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.