Terral03.com Black Star Report for 2023 Newsletter 14: April 27, 2023

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal - Zelle: [email protected] $TerralCroft on Cash App
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the first Earth Change Uptick Period for the 2023 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and right side of the Scorpio Constellation.
--
BRICS set to be bigger, stronger amid push for unity
https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202304/27/WS6449cc4aa310b6054fad00c2.html
--
New COVID variant Arcturus XBB.1.16 may cause unusual symptoms in kids, docs say
https://www.today.com/health/arcturus-xbb116-covid-variant-rcna81116
--
US becoming ‘one-party state’ – Tucker Carlson
https://www.rt.com/news/575404-tucker-carlson-media-stupid/
--
Ex-Tucker Carlson Producer Suing Him For ‘Sexism’ Has Never Even Met Him
https://www.infowars.com/posts/ex-tucker-carlson-producer-suing-him-for-sexism-has-never-even-met-him/
--
Poland Vs EU: New Survey Shows Poles Reject Cashless Society, Ban On Combustion Engines, & Restrictions On Meat Sales
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/poland-vs-eu-new-survey-shows-poles-reject-cashless-society-ban-combustion-engines
==
Read the complete report by subscribing at https://www.terral03.com.
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:
Dan Thalhuber
Precious Metal Specialist
License # 40648494
Direct: 952-582-6304, Cell: 651-888-1594
www.milesfranklin.com
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 15 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receives the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.