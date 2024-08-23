Israel bombing the Great Khan Younis Mosque, built 96 years ago

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al Jazeera releases leaked footage from Occupation army drones and body cams that shows bombing the Big Khan Younis Mosque, which was built 96 years ago thus making it older than the occupation entity itself.
The video also shows footage of zionist troops burning versions of the Quran in a different mosque in Northern Gaza.
More here: https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/footage-documents-israeli-soldiers-burning-copies-of-holy-quran-in-mosque-in-gaza-report/3311510