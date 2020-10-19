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ABSOLUTELY DO NOT TRUST POLITICIANS 1
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44 views • October 19, 2020
Every two to four years, people in the United States, and most western nations, are thoroughly caught up in the magic spell of political campaigns, as politicians barrage them with promises in exchange for their votes. And soon after each election cycle, the people are frustrated as their politicians fail to keep their promises and ignore their electorate until the next campaign season. In this video, Scott begins to unpack Psalm 145:3 (LXX); Psalm 146:3 (NIV), which warns of the folly of putting your trust in political leaders, as he examines the life of Great Britain’s Princess Diana.
Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/
Follow Scott's videos uncensored on LBRY https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
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Link to Scott's Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scottstephenstv
Link to Scott's BrandNewTube channel: https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=scottstephenstv
Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle:
http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/
Follow Scott's videos uncensored on LBRY https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
and Odysee https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
Link to Scott's Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scottstephenstv
Link to Scott's BrandNewTube channel: https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=scottstephenstv
Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle:
http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
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