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ABSOLUTELY DO NOT TRUST POLITICIANS 1
Scott Stephens TV
Scott Stephens TV
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44 views • October 19, 2020
Every two to four years, people in the United States, and most western nations, are thoroughly caught up in the magic spell of political campaigns, as politicians barrage them with promises in exchange for their votes. And soon after each election cycle, the people are frustrated as their politicians fail to keep their promises and ignore their electorate until the next campaign season. In this video, Scott begins to unpack Psalm 145:3 (LXX); Psalm 146:3 (NIV), which warns of the folly of putting your trust in political leaders, as he examines the life of Great Britain’s Princess Diana.

Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.

Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/

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Link to Scott's Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scottstephenstv

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http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1

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SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
Keywords
politicsfaithprincess diana
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy