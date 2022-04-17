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Elites erase & steal your memory using airport supermarket scanner & remove your immunity life force
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563 views • April 17, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2022). Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO Draco reptilian chimera alien empire’s reptilian hybrid globalist elite minions’ space fleet is using the government building scanners and supermarket scanners and airport scanners and other public facilities’ scanners to erase and steal your memories and remove immunity by removing parts of your life force energy. Warn the 6 billion fellow humans and humanoid species now, so that everyone will come to try to kill you frantically to silence you, and all your church donators will leave you thinking that you are a crazy lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac, because Jesus gave his life for you on the cross to give you forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life, or else, the blood of 6 billion people will be on your hands. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow. Do not dare insult God by modifying & diluting & sterilizing & picking & choosing & editing the 100% truth of God that we real Christians share to you by risking our lives, in order to avoid assassinations and ridicule for yourself, and try to appease both Satan Lucifer and God. That is what an End Times apostate harlot Church’s “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” fool does. Also, if the supermarkets and all public facilities have scanners to steal people’s memories and erase their memories with MIB flash pen “blank-slate” technology that they use on our abducted secret space program allies, just like the MRI, then it makes logical sense that those technology can also be used to attack the health of the person, too. Of course, God heals us real Christians, and as the Bible says, no weapon formed against us will succeed. This is why their earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers New Age Wicca witch mother goddess cult pedophile cannibal Satanist mass-lesbian-child-rapist feminists’ CIA microwave oven weapons cooking alive from next door homes & rooms every day cannot harm us real Christians “Bride of Christ” Church Saints, and they can only cook alive the internal organs for secret assassinations the Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” church pastors who are redefining Bible verses to get female church donators and stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes, and the millions of religious Christian hordes who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels and who are cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to stick their middle finger up at Jesus who is the Word of God. They killed more of our fellow human specie Japanese people in Hiroshima and Nagasaki with their frequency space technology weapons that destroyed them from inside their bodies than the actual nuclear bombs they dropped on those cities. The Dracos, and the Abraxas Pleiadians who manufactured their reptilian hybrid globalist elite minions, are NWO depopulation genocidal psychopaths. It did not start with the SARS ethnic cleansing & other factions cleansing and EBOLA racial cleansing and COVID19 Coronavirus human & humanoid species cleansing Nazi eugenics “Planned Parenthood” pedophile cannibal witches’ extermination program, but it has been going on since Noah’s Atlantis days to get rid of God’s humans. Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry’s reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist church pastors hide all of this from God’s people and God’s spiritual army. End of transmission…
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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