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Why Won’t Many of the CDC Doctors Take Doctor Death Fauci’s China-Virus Vaccine?
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90 views • May 19, 2021
How come the EVIDENCE and FACTS don't matter to the fact checkers? What don't they want you to know?
How much more proof do you need? From the foolish and bamboozling mouth of Dr. Death Fauci himself!
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How much more proof do you need? From the foolish and bamboozling mouth of Dr. Death Fauci himself!
Please help support this Ministry
By Give Send Go - https://givesendgo.com/GUWT
By Pay Pal or Stripe - https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
By sending via regular mail - https://www.online-ministries.org/about/
Sign Up for the End Times News Alert https://www.online-ministries.net/end-times-news-alert-sign-up-page/
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