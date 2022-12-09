Red Alert: The Enemy is in the Camp | John Dyslin on Spiritual Encounters (11/17/22)

In this video John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, speaks on the Spiritual Encounters program with host Caspar McCloud and co-host Kate Shemirani. John talks about the state of the modern day Christian church and how it has been infiltrated by wolves and false teachers. "Remember," says John, "We're to test the spirits to see whether they be of God."





Watch the first half of this interview here: https://www.brighteon.com/8a561741-019a-4524-8aeb-064f0c84dab9



John's website: https://johndyslin.com/

Spiritual Encounters: https://rumble.com/c/SpiritualEncounters

