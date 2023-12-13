1100 SQUARE FOOT HOME FOR SALE IN UVITA COSTA RICA - KEVIN J JOHNSTON REAL ESTATE

Create New Account
1100 SQUARE FOOT HOME FOR SALE IN UVITA COSTA RICA
KevinJJohnston
Published 13 hours ago

This house is a great starter home for you in COSTA RICA. Built by a Canadian man who is a plumbing expert, you will thoroughly enjoy your time in this quaint and well-built house.

It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a wonderful outdoor living space with a pool!

To Get Into Your New Home in Costa Rica,

CONTACT ME TODAY: https://www.kevinjjohnston.me/contact

usacanadaeconomicspropertyalbertarealestatekevinjjohnstoncostarica

