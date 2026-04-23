How Trump's war against Iran was illegal even under the US law

For decades, the US constitutional system has placed the power to declare war in Congress, while the president serves as commander in chief.

When President Donald Trump launched Operation Epic Fury on February 28, 2026, it violated those limits.

Here is why many lawmakers and legal experts called it unconstitutional 👇

Congress holds war powers

Under Article I, Section 8 of the US Constitution:

◾️Congress declares war

◾️Congress raises and funds armies

◾️Congress authorizes major military campaigns

Article II makes the president commander in chief, but that role is limited to directing forces and repelling sudden attacks — not initiating a new war.

The strikes on Iran had:

◾️No formal declaration of war

◾️No Iran-specific Authorization for Use of Military Force

◾️No congressional approval for sustained hostilities

The 1973 War Powers Resolution restricts presidents from engaging in prolonged military action without congressional consent.

🤔 Launching and continuing hostilities against Iran without authorization breached that framework.

⚠️ An unauthorized war weakens domestic legal safeguards, expands unchecked presidential power, and sets precedent for future unilateral conflicts.





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