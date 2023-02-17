Yes, We’re in a Cold War with China: The Playbook to Take Down the US EXPOSED Ep 252

Glenn Beck





Feb 15, 2023





Did the Chinese spy balloon incident FINALLY wake up Washington? A recently leaked memo from the head of the U.S. Mobility Command came with a startling statement. The Air Force general said that he believes we will be AT WAR with China in just two years. As scary as that sounds, Glenn argues that we’ve been at war with China FOR DECADES — it's just that China has been the only one fighting it. As each decade goes by, Chinese governments have been getting bolder and bolder while WE pretend nothing is happening. Glenn reveals the playbook the Chinese military have used to wage a cold war on our country … in their OWN WORDS. It involves Hollywood, drugs, the media, technology, the economy … EVERYTHING. For the Chinese Communist Party, no strategy is out of bounds. It is ALL happening now, while we watch from the sidelines. Glenn speaks to Richard Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence under Trump, who warns that our intelligence community has a crisis on its hands. Grenell says the Biden admin was caught flat-footed and both Democrats and Republicans are concerned that Biden’s director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, is NOT being transparent with committee members in classified meetings.





