© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GRAND JURY TRIAL BEGINS INTO CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY - DAY 1 (MIRRORED)
Follow
3
Share
Report
2076 views • February 07, 2022
GRAND JURY TRIAL BEGINS INTO CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY - DAY 1 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim Fetzer at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LXD6eOSBxqaM/
International Attorney, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, gives an AMAZING 18-minute overview of the Crimes Against Humanity (CAH) that have been imposed on the people of the world using the pretext of the CV19 pandemic. This is an excerpt from the full statement of the team of lawyers prosecuting these CAH, their DAY 1 statement to the Grand Jury is available in full here:
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Grand-Jury-1-EN-online:2 (1:25:35)
Grand Jury Proceeding by the Peoples' Court of Public Opinion:
https://grand-jury.net/
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim Fetzer at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LXD6eOSBxqaM/
International Attorney, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, gives an AMAZING 18-minute overview of the Crimes Against Humanity (CAH) that have been imposed on the people of the world using the pretext of the CV19 pandemic. This is an excerpt from the full statement of the team of lawyers prosecuting these CAH, their DAY 1 statement to the Grand Jury is available in full here:
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Grand-Jury-1-EN-online:2 (1:25:35)
Grand Jury Proceeding by the Peoples' Court of Public Opinion:
https://grand-jury.net/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.