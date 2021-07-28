© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GRAPHENE REACTING TO EM FIELD FROM A CELL PHONE - THIS IS IN THE COVID VAX AND IN PEOPLES BLOOD
Follow
5
Share
Report
888 views • July 28, 2021
The so-called "Covid-Vaccine" was found to be 99% Graphene Oxide, which is known to be able to pass through the blood/brain barrier. These nanobots very well may be a new life form, and now they're swimming around inside the heads of the idiots that volunteered to get the Covid-Kill-Shot... What could possibly go wrong?
Source: SonOfEnosh
Source: SonOfEnosh
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.