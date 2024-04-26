https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/a9f940a0b06bd1c93e70fcea2139ea8edaaaa564
https://twitter.com/Mb7ElT0JF6yD28q/status/1782903542053036228
首都圏の一部で短時間の停電 日テレ報道フロアや東京タワー周辺も一瞬真っ暗に
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/31f135e28b406d9d2085c145cbbd2fe7e89aedf2?s=06
https://twitter.com/redbird2018/status/1783067018645930111
