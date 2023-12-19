Archbishop Viganò Talks Pizzagate, Epstein, Blackmail, COVID and Ukraine





This is a short clip from a recent address by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, who served as the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States 2011 to 2016.

A few weeks ago, an important collaborator of Hillary Clinton and John Podesta was arrested for pedophilia and child pornography. I am referring to Slade Sohmer, a man with ties to the world of Broadway and cinema, who played a role in the effort debunk the infamous “Pizzagate affair,” that is, the network of filthy complicity and horrendous crimes against minors that revolves around the international deep state.

We have learned that Jeffrey Epstein and most likely, Ghislaine Maxwell were members of the Israeli Mossad. This makes us understand that the famous trips of many well-known people to Epstein’s island were used to blackmail them by collecting evidence of their guilt in heinous ritual crimes against minors.

And if the Heads of State and government officials of the Western World do not dare to breathe a word of protest against the massacres of civilians in the Gaza Strip, it is legitimate to assume that attitude this is extensive to the dossiers and videos inculpating them that are in the possession of the Israeli intelligence services.





full transcripts and source here,

https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/archbishop-vigano-talks-pizzagate-epstein-blackmail-covid-and-ukraine-🤯/