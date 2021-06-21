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Losing FREE Speech Means the End of Humanity + Joy
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21 views • June 21, 2021
They say silence is violence. They want to inhibit discussion of any kind, to stymie the advancement of the human race in exchange for the momentary feelings of a few nutty people.
They have no idea how important free speech is to the advancement of the humanity. How censorship ruins science, how the woke want to ruin everything.
A bunch of babies that want the NY Times and the corporate media to decide for us what is right and what is wrong. Stand and fight for free speech.
#freespeech #censorship #woke
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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They have no idea how important free speech is to the advancement of the humanity. How censorship ruins science, how the woke want to ruin everything.
A bunch of babies that want the NY Times and the corporate media to decide for us what is right and what is wrong. Stand and fight for free speech.
#freespeech #censorship #woke
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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