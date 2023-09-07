Create New Account
What Vatican II Said About Protestants & "Orthodox" - Heresy Refuted In 5 Minutes
vaticancatholic.com
This is a section from this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PS7qgmx8k0M It refutes Vatican II's false ecclesiology and "partial communion" heresy. The permanent page for this video is here: https://endtimes.video/vatican-ii-protestants-schismatics-heresy/ To see future videos, sign up for our e-mail list here: https://mhfm.email https://vaticancatholic.com https://endtimes.video

