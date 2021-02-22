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Update on situation in the UK ( plus news about captain Tom )
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1993 views • February 22, 2021
Hi in this video I talk about the situation in the UK and about the sudden death of captain Tom
God bless and please check this link to captain Tom https://www.brighteon.com/002cfba3-bd32-454d-9e37-b5297fae8cb7
God bless and please check this link to captain Tom https://www.brighteon.com/002cfba3-bd32-454d-9e37-b5297fae8cb7
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