Tests From The Life of Joseph: Test 4 - Submission

No one today really likes to hear the word submit. To submit means you are under someone else's authority, and who does not prefer to be in charge to being under someone else? But being able to submit to another's authority in a godly way is a must if you are to function correctly in the Body of Christ and especially if you are called to do a work for the Lord.Can you pass the Submission Test?Glynda Lomax is a popular Christian author, blogger, podcaster and YouTuber¬¬, who has walked through numerous wilderness experiences and frequently teaches on subjects relating to spiritual warfare. She is the host of Just Praise Him Radio with Glynda Lomax, a weekly podcast on Podbean.com, discussing the Bible and encouraging others to a closer walk with Christ. Her prophetic word website, www.justpraisehim.today, spiritually feeds thousands of Christians around the world each day. Glynda resides in Ozark Mountains of Arkansas with her two very bossy dogs where she is often planning her next book. All of her books are available on www.justpraisehim.today or amazon.com.Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060You can find more by Glynda at: