Munitions Supply Chain and the War of Attrition, an interview with Alex Christoforou

Modern wars aren’t decided in speeches—they’re decided in factories. Drones, missiles, interceptors. It’s a math equation of production vs. depletion. If this becomes a war of attrition, supply chains will determine survival. Who can outlast? Who can resupply? That’s the question shaping the battlefield.
#WarEconomy #DefenseProduction #AttritionWarfare #MilitaryIndustry #StrategicAnalysis #GlobalConflict
