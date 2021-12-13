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Vienna Austria Dec11 Massive Hundreds of Thousands Protest Against COVID Vaccine Passport & Lockdown
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126 views • December 13, 2021
Vienna Austria Dec11 Massive Hundreds of Thousands Protest Against COVID Vaccine Passport & Lockdowns
Austria Live
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRSfmjCXmlo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XwKCQvmI23I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7x5kg3TYfSQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eoc8wM0MpeI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gr2HvuW1RMg
400 000(c.a) Anti Covid 19 Demo in Austria. Demo in Wien. Vienna Demonstration. 11.12.2021 P.1
Guy Incognito
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ErWR5hONXU
MEGADEMO Vienna 11.12.2021 - The Stadtpark Sausage
Austria Live
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRSfmjCXmlo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XwKCQvmI23I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7x5kg3TYfSQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eoc8wM0MpeI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gr2HvuW1RMg
400 000(c.a) Anti Covid 19 Demo in Austria. Demo in Wien. Vienna Demonstration. 11.12.2021 P.1
Guy Incognito
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ErWR5hONXU
MEGADEMO Vienna 11.12.2021 - The Stadtpark Sausage
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