Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The morning of 9/11
205 views
channel image
Wake Up! Productions
Published 19 days ago |

The morning of 9/11 Ballad

On 9/11 3000 or so people died. Some of that information isn't true. The same people that told us there were weapons of mass destruction in IRAQ, gave us the Official narrative on 9/11. There were no airplane collisions on 9/11 with the Twin Towers. We were forcefed the same messages for months after about airplanes piloted by Muslim hijackers and of Osama Bin Laden. This couldn't be further from the truth. There were no plane collisions in New York to be sure, no airplane hit the Pentagon, and no airplane went straight into the ground in Shanksville Pennsylvania.

- Music by Paul Van Dyke & Orchestra

- Video produced by James Easton

Keywords
world trade centertwin towersattacksseptember 11thwtcno planes on 911

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket