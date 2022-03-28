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Taylor Hawkins story Smells really fishy to Me. It has lots of Satanic overtones to it - The lead singer in the group throws a symbol at him and cuts his head off in the movie Something is not right.
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11 views • March 28, 2022
Demonic movie they made. It even has the 666. Did Satan help them make it ? I have heard he could have been sacrificed. That would really suck . Such a talented and handsome guy with a family.
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