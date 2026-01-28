BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Was the Ice Storm Natural—or Was It Engineered? w/ Dane Wigington
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
740 followers
833 views • 1 day ago

I sat down with geoengineering expert Dane Wigington to take a hard look at the recent ice storm and ask whether it was truly natural or deliberately engineered. We break down the heavy spraying observed before the storm, the role of chemical ice nucleation, and why this system behaved nothing like a normal winter event. Dane explains how cold air and moisture can be manipulated, why ice storms now cripple infrastructure, and how this ties into decades-old weather modification patents. We also discuss toxic particulates found in precipitation, snow that doesn’t melt normally, environmental damage, and why the public is never shown the full global picture. Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Geoengineering Watch website: https://geoengineeringwatch.org/ Download the free Winter Storm Survival Guide: https://winterstormready.com/ Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/ Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save.

Keywords
podcastbrighteoncontent
