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Christians Still Have Hope as World Descends Into Chaos - Rapture Watchers [mirrored]
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20 views • December 09, 2020
Mirrored copy of "While The World Is In Chaos... We Still Have Hope!" posted 19 Nov 2020 on the Rapture Watchers channel on YouTube.
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_dnujKJ_vY
.
ORIGINAL VIDEO DESCRIPTION:
We are not without hope!
These last days are chaotic and confusing. Romans 8 tells us that the believer and unbeliever alike will be groaning in birth pangs together (while we await our adoption, the redemption of our bodies! Hallelujah!)
We need to be praying fervently for one another. We need to pray for the persecuted Christians worldwide. We need to pray that the evil agendas are restrained (postponed) until the restrainer is taken out of the way at the time of the rapture. We need to come together as a body and pray against the enemy's system!
Is this praying against Bible prophecy or against God's will?
No, I'm not saying that we should pray against God's will or Bible prophecy. We just need to pray against our freedoms being stripped from us. Pray so that those that are bringing in these evil agendas end up scratching their heads thinking "Where did we go wrong?"
Our God is a POWERFUL GOD! We need to trust in Him when times are rough.
Just like Lot and his family, God is waiting until the very last moment to snatch us away.
.
The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance. 2 Peter 3:9
.
Pastor JD’s “ABC’s Of Salvation”
https://youtu.be/GEk8C6qe960
.
For a “List of Prophecies Coming to Pass”
“The Left Behind Letter”
“How can I be saved?”:
https://www.ithasbeenwritten.com/rapture-watchers
=========================================
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/
YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
BitChute (Main Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XhZwCHBIZgye/
BitChute (2nd Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Twitter = https://twitter.com/RAYM0ND7779
Steemit = https://steemit.com/@raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Reddit = https://www.reddit.com/user/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_dnujKJ_vY
.
ORIGINAL VIDEO DESCRIPTION:
We are not without hope!
These last days are chaotic and confusing. Romans 8 tells us that the believer and unbeliever alike will be groaning in birth pangs together (while we await our adoption, the redemption of our bodies! Hallelujah!)
We need to be praying fervently for one another. We need to pray for the persecuted Christians worldwide. We need to pray that the evil agendas are restrained (postponed) until the restrainer is taken out of the way at the time of the rapture. We need to come together as a body and pray against the enemy's system!
Is this praying against Bible prophecy or against God's will?
No, I'm not saying that we should pray against God's will or Bible prophecy. We just need to pray against our freedoms being stripped from us. Pray so that those that are bringing in these evil agendas end up scratching their heads thinking "Where did we go wrong?"
Our God is a POWERFUL GOD! We need to trust in Him when times are rough.
Just like Lot and his family, God is waiting until the very last moment to snatch us away.
.
The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance. 2 Peter 3:9
.
Pastor JD’s “ABC’s Of Salvation”
https://youtu.be/GEk8C6qe960
.
For a “List of Prophecies Coming to Pass”
“The Left Behind Letter”
“How can I be saved?”:
https://www.ithasbeenwritten.com/rapture-watchers
=========================================
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/
YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
BitChute (Main Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XhZwCHBIZgye/
BitChute (2nd Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Twitter = https://twitter.com/RAYM0ND7779
Steemit = https://steemit.com/@raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Reddit = https://www.reddit.com/user/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
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