Star Wars Arcade (1993, Arcade)

Star Wars Arcade is an action-spaceflight game developed and published by Sega. It was also released for the 32X.

You lay an X_Wing fighter pilot and take part in the battle for Yavin IV. You fight your way through the Imperial Fleet to the Death Star, make your way towards the reactor and blow it up.

The game is an action-spacelifht game similar to Wing Commander or X-Wing, but simpler and more action-oriented. You see the action from the cockpit of your X-Wing. You can steer and adjust your speed. Your weapons are blasters and proton torpedoes, the latter have a homing function when you have a target locked on. Your blasters cannot overheat. The stock of torpedoes is limited, but replenishes over time. If you get hit or collide with something, your shield will go down and eventually disappear. You have a number of shield. If you get shot when having no shields left, it's game over.

The game has a 2-player co-op mode where the second player becomes the gunner of the X-Wing.