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Scottish "Care Home" Forced Shot On Patient!! Preparations For UBI? Good News For Discord!
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70 views • April 20, 2021
A "care home" in Scotland is still open after reports of holding down a patient to force the depop shot on! A company Hi55 is partnering with Mastercard to start getting people paid as they work. Is this the precursor to UBI? Maybe preparations for hyperinflation as currencies begin to fail? Discord has stopped talks with Microsoft on a potential 10bn buyout! This is good news for people on Discord!
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Article Links:
https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/scots-care-home-resident-held-23937350
https://www.finextra.com/pressarticle/87160/hi55-ventures-to-launch-salary-access-card#
https://www.wsj.com/articles/discord-ends-deal-talks-with-microsoft-11618938806?mod=djemalertNEWS
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https://i2-prod.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/article23937353.ece/ALTERNATES/s810/2_JS232994750.jpg
Discord: https://discord.gg/QuSV85dv
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/scots-care-home-resident-held-23937350
https://www.finextra.com/pressarticle/87160/hi55-ventures-to-launch-salary-access-card#
https://www.wsj.com/articles/discord-ends-deal-talks-with-microsoft-11618938806?mod=djemalertNEWS
Thumbnail Link:
https://i2-prod.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/article23937353.ece/ALTERNATES/s810/2_JS232994750.jpg
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