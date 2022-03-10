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CORBETT REPORT: WEF CHOOSES YOUR WORLD LEADERS FOR YOU | (..BIG CLUB..YOU AIN'T IN IT)
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79 views • March 10, 2022
B - 2020 🍀

B

3329 subscribers


Via PaulTheDisciple, source Corbett Report.
"From the World Economic Forum website:
"- Each year, the World Economic Forum names its new Young Global Leaders.
- This group of remarkable people under 40 come from different communities and industries worldwide.
- We celebrate the individuals in this class of 2021 and the difference they are committed to making globally, particularly at this critical juncture."

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Keywords
nwowefklaus schwabyoung-global-puppetswef young global leadersb - 2020
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