CORBETT REPORT: WEF CHOOSES YOUR WORLD LEADERS FOR YOU | (..BIG CLUB..YOU AIN'T IN IT)

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Via PaulTheDisciple, source Corbett Report.
"From the World Economic Forum website:
"- Each year, the World Economic Forum names its new Young Global Leaders.
- This group of remarkable people under 40 come from different communities and industries worldwide.
- We celebrate the individuals in this class of 2021 and the difference they are committed to making globally, particularly at this critical juncture."
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