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VoterGA: Make Physical Ballots Public Records
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20 views • March 11, 2022
The non-partisan, non-profit organization VoterGA presented what it claims to be evidence that the 2020 election was electronically tampered with in Fulton County. OAN's Daniel Baldwin spoke with the organization's president, Garland Favorito, about his investigation.
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