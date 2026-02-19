Seattle Mayor Wants Taxpayer Money for Illegal Immigrant Legal Defense — While Citizens Get Nothing

Seattle’s mayor has announced a new plan targeting federal immigration enforcement — and it’s already drawing fierce backlash from law enforcement and taxpayers alike.

In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down why this plan is dangerous, legally questionable, and fundamentally unfair. The city wants to block ICE from city property, force Seattle police into monitoring federal agents, and spend millions of taxpayer dollars funding legal defense for illegal immigrants — while law-abiding citizens receive no such help.

We explain why this policy:

Puts Seattle police officers at risk

Undermines cooperation between law enforcement agencies

Wastes taxpayer dollars during a public safety crisis

Gives illegal immigrants benefits citizens don’t receive

Prioritizes political ideology over public safety and the rule of law

This is not compassion — it’s political theater paid for by taxpayers.





#LeftCoastNews #SeattlePolitics #SupportLawEnforcement #TaxpayerRights #RuleOfLaw #PublicSafetyFirst #ICE #SanctuaryCity #SeattleCrime #ConservativePodcast #WashingtonState #LawAndOrder #CitizensFirst #StopPoliticalTheater #SPD