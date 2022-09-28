Executive Order 14067 | Explained In 9 Minutes (Featuring Catherine Austin Fitts, Robert Kiyosaki, Maajid Usman Nawaz, Joe Rogan, etc.)

What Is Executive Order 14067? Does the Central Bank Digital Currency / Programmable Currency / Mark of the Beast / Social Credit Score System Begin On December 13th 2022?
Is Biden Planning On Removing the Cash In America Beginning On December 13th 2022? https://www.wnd.com/2022/08/biden-planning-protect-us-cash-beginning-dec-13/
What Is Executive Order 14067? Why Was Executive Order 14067 Signed On March 9th 2022? Does Executive Order 14067 Put the Mark of the Beast Financial System Into Effect On December 13th 2022? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Executive_Order_14067
Eric Trump | EXCLUSIVE Interview Hours After FBI's Mar-a-Lago Trump Raid: Kim Clement Prophecies, "Trump Will Become a Trump", "There's a Man by the Name of Mr. Clark and a Man by the Name of Donald," America ReAwakens!!! - https://rumble.com/v1ffdwt-eric-trump-exclusive-interview-hours-after-fbis-mar-a-lago-trump-raid.html
Yuval Noah Harari | Why Did Yuval Noah Harari Tweet Out This Video On July 29th 2022? - https://rumble.com/v1fe3ch-yuval-noah-harari-why-did-yuval-noah-harari-tweet-out-this-video-on-july-29.html
Why Did Prince Charles Say, "We Have to Reduce the Emissions Urgently. We Need a Vast Military Style Campaign. With TRILLIONS At HIS Disposal Far Beyond Global GDP?" - https://rumble.com/v1ezncf-climate-emergency-prince-charles-we-have-to.html
Why Is the FBI Hiring 80,000 IRS New Agents? The Inflation Reduction Act Would Double IRS Agents and Audits — but the Superrich Aren’t the Real Targets - https://nypost.com/2022/08/05/the-inflation-reduction-act-would-double-irs-agents-and-audits-but-superrich-arent-real-targets/
What Is the World Health Organization Telling Us About the Spread of Monkeypox? https://rumble.com/v1eq5ub-monkeypox-world-health-organization-august-2nd-2022-update.html
United Nations | Why Did the United Nations and the World Economic Forum Sign an Agreement Related to Advancing Agenda 2030 In June of 2019? - https://rumble.com/v1eiexr-united-nations.html
The Monkeypox Emergency + The Climate Emergency = Loss of Freedom and Sovereignty:
The Monkeypox Emergency -
The Great Reset | Did the World Just Take a Massive STEP Towards the Great Reset? (Read the TERRIFYING Working Draft of the Pandemic Treaty) - https://rumble.com/v1dof3j-the-great-reset-.html
READ - The working Pandemic Treaty draft, presented on the basis of progress achieved, for the consideration of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body at its second meeting Working draft, presented on the basis of progress achieved, for the consideration of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body at i
Intergovernmental Negotiating Body -
Climate Emergency 101:
SHOCKING!!! READ The Climate President’s Emergency Powers - https://rumble.com/v1di5v7-climate-emergency-.html
Loss of Freedom and Sovereignty:
Read the working Pandemic Treaty draft, presented on the basis of progress achieved, for the consideration of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body at its second meeting https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb2/A_INB2_3-en.pdf
Intergovernmental Negotiating Body - https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-2.html
