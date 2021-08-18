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LA votes deleted after 10 days?
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70 views • August 18, 2021
Are you aware that according to LA law, ballots for non-federal elections are deleted after just 10 days? Do you think this promotes accountability and transparency?
Louisiana Citizens for Election Integrity
Learn more about how we're working to ensure clear and transparent elections for representative government here in Louisiana.
https://t.me/LAAuditChat
https://t.me/LAAuditNews
Louisiana Citizens for Election Integrity
Learn more about how we're working to ensure clear and transparent elections for representative government here in Louisiana.
https://t.me/LAAuditChat
https://t.me/LAAuditNews
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