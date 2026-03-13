THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 15: The Ugliness of Divorce

God instituted marriage at the dawn of humanity, a special lifelong union that was never intended to be shattered by divorce. The plan was for a man and woman to be joined and remain together until separated by death. However, sin made an allowance for a schism that God never intended because it separates a family, hurting everyone involved, especially children.

Sadly, half the marriages in America today break apart due to arguing, poor communication, lack of emotional/physical intimacy, infidelity, financial problems, and drug abuse. Does Jesus want you to stay in a physically abusive marriage? Absolutely not! Self-preservation and common sense give you the right to flee such a relationship. But what happens if you’re divorced for a frivolous reason? It’s just like any other sin.

Jesus paid for it on the cross and all you have to do is repent, but the consequences of your action will remain.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2023/RLJ-1909.pdf

RLJ-1909 -- APRIL 23, 2023

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