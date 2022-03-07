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This Democrat Donkey 'leg' is about to collapse: Dick Morris
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70 views • March 07, 2022
Dick Morris examines the numbers, survey results and national conversation topics that suggest which leg of the 'Democrat donkey' voting block Republicans can easily take to win big in the November 2022 midterm elections. - via Dick Morris Democracy, Saturdays at 7:30PM ET on Newsmax
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