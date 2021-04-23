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Five Eyes Battleground: Patriots Stay Strong!
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
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51 views • April 23, 2021
April 23, 2021
While the Biden Administration employs interference, intimidation, invasions, and interventions—and insanity—patriots must stay strong. Let’s see if the full audit in Maricopa County will become the first domino in restoring the results of Decision Day 2020.

Thanks for watching and praying!

Website: Prayingcitizen.com

Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G

Sources:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9501565/How-Bidens-climate-plan-affect-everyday-Americans.html
https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/biden-capital-gain-tax-proposal-wealthy-americans
https://www.kare11.com/article/news/local/george-floyd/derek-chauvin-trial-alternate-juror-lisa-christensen/89-97b74eb1-c875-4ed5-93ad-5c72620b9f18
https://www.wnd.com/2021/04/christian-university-faculty-revolt-board-votes-affirm-biblical-view-sexuality/

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
Keywords
climate changechinese communist partymaricopa audit
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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