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BUFFALO MASS SHOOTER PAYTON GENDRON, THE 106 PAGE MANIFESTO, FALSE FLAG PART 2
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116 views • May 17, 2022
Buffalo Shooter Manifesto: https://files.catbox.moe/jvis0p.pdf
Is he a ghost? Where is his online history? What about his family? No history = bullshit. Why is his history gone/scrubbed/no existent? Where is this manifesto? What is up with that not being everywhere? Source:
kriszane.
Is he a ghost? Where is his online history? What about his family? No history = bullshit. Why is his history gone/scrubbed/no existent? Where is this manifesto? What is up with that not being everywhere? Source:
kriszane.
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