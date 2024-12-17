NWO: Disunity will lead to satanic world unity with the Vatican's pope (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on October 28, 2024.





Regardless of the disunity between the fallen Christian churches, there’s a growing unity or ecumenical movement that is dangerous in nature since this ecumenical movement does not abide by biblical doctrines but rather by roman catholicism, which kills the souls of men.





This movement will lead to what Revelation 17:12-13 says about a Vatican new world order in which the ten kings of the earth will give their authority to the Vatican beast. Satan’s Vatican papacy wants worship and the world will worship the beast as per Revelation 13:8. The Vatican will then have freewill to enforce SUNday laws, which is the Vatican beast’s mark:





‘SUNday is our mark of authority...the church is above the Bible and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact’. Source: Catholic Record, London, Ontario, Canada, September 1, 1923,





The Vatican is obeying their ‘god’, satan, who hates God’s 7th day Sabbath because it identifies God as the Creator and SUNday takes preeminence. Satan also gives the Vatican his power, seat and authority as per Revelation 13:2 so as to create a man-made one world religion with satan as its leader as satan will come in the flesh and present himself as an angel of light. However, according to Revelation 3:10, Christ will protect His saints from “...the hour of temptation, which shall come upon all the world, to try them that dwell upon the earth”. But this false religion will cease as Christ will miserably destroy Babylon, which is the Roman catholic church, in Revelation 18:8-9.





This ecumenical or one world religion movement is satan’s attempt – and he knows his days are numbered – to fool the world into embracing man’s religion rather than Christ. This man-made religion which is being formed before our eyes, rejects Christ as the Son of God and as the Messiah, and thus, this man-made religion is satan’s religion, an antichrist religion with various false doctrines from various man-made religions with satan’s pope being the human leader of this movement.





Roman catholic church created Islam: https://old.bitchute.com/video/xFgK7SyZZ3Ni/





Do not follow man’s religion but rather follow Christ, put your faith in Him and obey Him and His holy written word. If not, Christ will be ashamed of you in Mark 8:38 and He will tell you ‘I never knew you, depart from Me, ye that work iniquity’ in Matthew 7:23. Is that what you want?





