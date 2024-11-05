The Great Error of Transubstantiation

Today over 2 billion people believe in the teaching of transubstantiation -- that Christ's actual body and blood are present in the bread and wine offered at church on Sunday. I grew up with these beliefs as well, but what if tradition has made a great error? Either Protestantism is wrong and those who reject this teaching are rejecting a key command from Christ, or Catholicism and Orthodoxy are wrong and they have espoused a teaching with blasphemous implications and outcomes. The stakes are high on either side, so regardless of our position we must be sure and convicted of our beliefs using objective evidence and history, as well as the perfect testimony of God's word.





00:00 - Introduction

07:24 - Scriptural Foundations of Transubstantiation

09:45 - Implications

13:15 - Tradition vs. Scripture

18:46 - Official Positions of Catholicism

41:57 - Official Positions of Orthodoxy

52:13 - Implications

54:43 - Response #1: The Nature of Salvation

1:24:05 - The Nature of the Atonement

1:31:11 - Response #2: Works of the Church & Fruits of the Spirit

1:35:51 - What God Really Cares About

1:45:29 - The Problems of Relying on Tradition

2:02:07 - CONTEXT FOR JOHN 6: Verses Concerning Blood

2:06:57 - CONTEXT FOR JOHN 6: Typology

2:11:40 - CONTEXT FOR JOHN 6: Eating & Food as Metaphors

2:31:57 - John 6 Exegesis

2:47:03 - Objection: 1 Corinthians 10:16-21

2:49:00 - 4 Reasons the Last Supper is Symbolic

2:54:35 - The Temple as a Spiritual Reality

2:58:20 - How to Actually Celebrate Communion

3:00:54 - Lutheranism & Transubstantiation