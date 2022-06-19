No More Monkey Business Andrew Kaufman, M.D.

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[May 24, 2022]
MIRRORED from Dr AndrewKaufman - https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f/No_More_Monkey_Business:3
Andrew Kaufman M.D. drops logical common sense in a three-step approach to dispel the latest misplaced fears fed by media hype on MonkeyPox. Andy carefully dissects the isolation papers cited by Monkeyplot fear agitators in the mainstream. Dr. Andy concludes by helping people to understand pox skin reactions under the lens of the terrain perspective.