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The Patriot Party Podcast: Episode 38: Defiant Freedom
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41 views • July 25, 2021
Welcome to the Patriot Party! What does freedom mean to you? In this episode we discuss what it means to be an American, through the words of our founders. We also talk Covid and Vax news, Trump's rally, and who killed Ashli Babbit? The Clinton's come up, and we have new info from Mic's source.
Like what you hear? Share our podcast! Don't appreciate us yet? Keep listening, we may grow on you.Fair warning: we are labeled explicit for good reason. We use all the words in the English language that everyone understands, but you probably don't want your children to repeat.
All music was purchased from the Deep State devils.
You can find evidence to back up our discussion on Telegram at: https://t.me.qvlynnqplan
Join our Telegram chat channel https://t.me/patriotpartypodchat
Suscribe to our new Rumble Channel- ThePatriotPartyPodcast! https://rumble.com/c/c-994185
We are now on Alt Media United! Check us out there at https://altmediaunited.com/patriot-party/
Follow us on Twitter @vlynnQ
Like what you hear? Share our podcast! Don't appreciate us yet? Keep listening, we may grow on you.Fair warning: we are labeled explicit for good reason. We use all the words in the English language that everyone understands, but you probably don't want your children to repeat.
All music was purchased from the Deep State devils.
You can find evidence to back up our discussion on Telegram at: https://t.me.qvlynnqplan
Join our Telegram chat channel https://t.me/patriotpartypodchat
Suscribe to our new Rumble Channel- ThePatriotPartyPodcast! https://rumble.com/c/c-994185
We are now on Alt Media United! Check us out there at https://altmediaunited.com/patriot-party/
Follow us on Twitter @vlynnQ
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