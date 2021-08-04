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MARK OF THE BEAST TECHNOLOGY: Amazon wants you to pay with your palm
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14 views • August 04, 2021
SIGNS OF THE TIME : MARK OF THE BEAST TECHNOLOGY
USA: Amazon wants to read your palm, will pay $10, but some are wary about the technology
Amazon brick-and-mortar stores may have a hand in changing the way we check out after shopping by using biometrics. The online retailer rolled out biometric palm scanners at some stores last year and expanded the Amazon One program to grocery, book, and 4-star stores in Seattle in February.
According to FOX 30 News, Now the company is expanding the program once again to stores across the country. To get more people to scan their hands to pay, Amazon is offering a $10 promotional credit.
CBS News reports that Amazon touts the biometric payment system, currently available at 53 Amazon-owned stores, including some Whole Foods Markets, as a “new, contactless identity service that makes it easier for you to move through the world with just a simple palm scan.”
USA: Amazon wants to read your palm, will pay $10, but some are wary about the technology
Amazon brick-and-mortar stores may have a hand in changing the way we check out after shopping by using biometrics. The online retailer rolled out biometric palm scanners at some stores last year and expanded the Amazon One program to grocery, book, and 4-star stores in Seattle in February.
According to FOX 30 News, Now the company is expanding the program once again to stores across the country. To get more people to scan their hands to pay, Amazon is offering a $10 promotional credit.
CBS News reports that Amazon touts the biometric payment system, currently available at 53 Amazon-owned stores, including some Whole Foods Markets, as a “new, contactless identity service that makes it easier for you to move through the world with just a simple palm scan.”
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