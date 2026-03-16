Starmer is not about braving the Strait of Hormuz.

Adding, forwarded from 'Jackson Hinkle':

Every country has REFUSED to help Trump REOPEN the Strait of Hormuz

🇩🇪 Germany: "What does Trump expect from a handful of European frigates that the powerful US Navy can't do? This is not our war, and we didn't start it"

🇦🇺 Australia: "We won’t be sending a ship to the Strait of Hormuz"

🇬🇧 UK: "Reopening the Strait is not a simple task. The UK will not be drawn into a wider war"

🇫🇷 France: "There is no question of sending any vessels to the Strait of Hormuz"

🇯🇵 Japan: "Circumstances do not warrant military participation from Japan”

🇰🇷 South Korea: "We are closely monitoring President Trump’s remarks"

🇨🇳 China: No Comment (to be expected)

Adding from Rybar:

Following the enemy's lead - Rybar

Pakistani oil tanker crosses the Strait of Hormuz

Taking inspiration from their main rival India, the Pakistanis also decided to take a risk — the tanker Karachi, loaded with oil, passed through the Strait of Hormuz and headed toward Pakistani shores.

For Pakistani tankers, this remains an isolated example so far. Before this, in Islamabad, just as in other Asian capitals, alarm bells rang over the effective blockade of energy supplies.

It remains unclear whether the Karachi's passage represents a one-off action or the beginning of a trend. There have been no talks between Pakistani and Iranian officials regarding permission for all Pakistani ships to pass — at least none that are publicly known.

🖍The relatively stable relations between Pakistani and Iranian authorities may have been the main reason for the tanker crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's foreign minister literally today thanked (https://www.suchtv.pk/world/item/135632-iran-expresses-gratitude-for-pakistan-to-support-amid-us-israel-attacks.html) Pakistan for its support in the conflict.

📌But even despite this, Pakistan still decided to play it safe. Just last week, ships from a local carrier reached (https://www.geo.tv/latest/655160-pakistan-begins-importing-oil-via-red-sea-route-after-strait-of-hormuz-closure) ports in Saudi Arabia. In Islamabad, they are trying to find an alternative to the Strait of Hormuz, transporting energy resources through the Red Sea — just in case Iran changes its approach after all.

❗️Judging by the Pakistani tanker's passage, the authorities are currently pursuing a different strategy. It is aimed at demonstrating that it is more beneficial to cooperate and negotiate with Tehran's authorities rather than join the US and Israeli military campaign either directly or indirectly.

🧨@rybar