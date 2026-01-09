Morning Manna - Jan 9, 2026 - John 6:26-31 - Faith Friday: The Bread That Endures 05-2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, we begin by observing Communion, remembering the finished work of Christ before turning to His searching words in John 6:26–31. Jesus confronts the crowd with a piercing truth: they sought Him not for who He is, but for what He provided. Their hunger was physical, not spiritual. As the lesson centers on John 6:26, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore the difference between chasing temporary satisfaction and seeking the true Bread from heaven. This passage challenges believers to examine their motives, move beyond signs and provision, and pursue Christ Himself—the only One who satisfies hunger that bread can never fill.
Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart
