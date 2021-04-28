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ELECTION FRAUD!!!! NEWS DROP!
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70 views • April 28, 2021
Ephesians 6:10-18
ELECTION FRAUD
AZ BALLET COUNT
NEWS DROP
Here are the links:
AZ Camera links- ALL 9 CAMERAS
https://azaudit.org
Republican Seats added-
https://conservativebrief.com/major-win-for-republicans-39315/
Amazon Hand scan
https://youtu.be/kMsSEJp-cj8
Please feel free to email me anytime @ [email protected]
You can find me on telegram @KnowtheTruthLife
GOD Bless you all!
THANK YOU FOR Watching
ELECTION FRAUD
AZ BALLET COUNT
NEWS DROP
Here are the links:
AZ Camera links- ALL 9 CAMERAS
https://azaudit.org
Republican Seats added-
https://conservativebrief.com/major-win-for-republicans-39315/
Amazon Hand scan
https://youtu.be/kMsSEJp-cj8
Please feel free to email me anytime @ [email protected]
You can find me on telegram @KnowtheTruthLife
GOD Bless you all!
THANK YOU FOR Watching
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