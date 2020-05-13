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Open Seas: Escape the Lockdown
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57 views • May 13, 2020
It’s been another three weeks out at sea for our heroes Jon and Craig. The crew is gone. The food is gone. Hope is gone. But out over the horizon there is a hint of land. Will they find their salvation? Will they find their digits? Maybe not, but at least they have their training to fall back on. Open seas, open breeze, and no trees.
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