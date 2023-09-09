1080p - 9/9/23 How to Deepen Your Connection with the Divine

Key Lesson: We must make – and keep -- a special place within us for what we love; otherwise, our heart becomes an overnight motel filled with the visitations of a thousand fickle lovers…not one of which is capable of loving anything other than itself.

To register for Guy's FREE ONLINE classes, go here: https://www.guyfinley.org/light

To learn more about Guy's non-profit Life of Learning Foundation, go here: https://www.guyfinley.org

For over 40 years Guy Finley has helped individuals around the world find inner freedom and a deeper, more satisfying way to live. His in-depth and down-to-earth teachings cut straight to the heart of today’s most important personal and social issues –stress, fear, relationships, addiction, meditation, and peace. His work is widely endorsed by doctors, business professionals, celebrities, and spiritual leaders of all denominations.



