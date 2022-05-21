Just in case anyone forgot, General Flynn is one hell of a badass Patriot!

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“I have planned for and I have executed the takeover of other countries around the world. I’ve been part of it because I was in the military and I rose to very, very senior levels in the military, and I became the National Security Advisor for this country, which the establishment - the people that we’re up against - didn’t want.”
The People’s General